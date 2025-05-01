Left Menu

INS Kochi Docks in Maldives: Strengthening India-Maldives Maritime Ties

INS Kochi, a frontline Guided Missile Destroyer of the Indian Navy, arrived in Maldives' capital, Male, underlining the strong maritime ties between India and the Maldives. The ship's visit is marked by joint activities including bilateral meetings and sports fixtures between the navies of the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:54 IST
INS Kochi Docks in Maldives: Strengthening India-Maldives Maritime Ties
INS Kochi arrives at Male (Image Credit: Navy Pro, Kochi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

In a significant display of maritime camaraderie, the Indian Navy's Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kochi, has docked in the Maldives' capital, Male. The arrival, taking place alongside the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) vessel CGS Huravee, underscores the mutual cooperation between the two nations.

India's envoy to the Maldives, High Commissioner G Balasubramanian, formally handed over CGS Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, in a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty, spotlighting the countries' strong defense partnership.

The visit of the INS Kochi emphasizes the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring regional security and freedom of navigation, according to a statement from the Navy's Public Relations Officer in Kochi. As part of its stay, the ship will participate in various joint activities, including bilateral meetings and sports engagements with the Maldivian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025