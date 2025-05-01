INS Kochi Docks in Maldives: Strengthening India-Maldives Maritime Ties

In a significant display of maritime camaraderie, the Indian Navy's Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kochi, has docked in the Maldives' capital, Male. The arrival, taking place alongside the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) vessel CGS Huravee, underscores the mutual cooperation between the two nations.

India's envoy to the Maldives, High Commissioner G Balasubramanian, formally handed over CGS Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, in a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty, spotlighting the countries' strong defense partnership.

The visit of the INS Kochi emphasizes the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring regional security and freedom of navigation, according to a statement from the Navy's Public Relations Officer in Kochi. As part of its stay, the ship will participate in various joint activities, including bilateral meetings and sports engagements with the Maldivian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)