Czech Lawmakers Reaffirm Support for Tibet Amid Historic Discussions

On April 29, Representative Thinlay Chukki from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva held pivotal meetings with lawmakers and officials from the Czech Republic, seeking their continued support for Tibet and its people. This significant gathering in Prague, reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA), included key Czech figures such as Jiri Ruzicka, the Acting President of the Senate, and Hayato Okamura, Co-President of the Czech Parliamentary Group for Tibet. Czech representatives voiced a firm commitment to the Tibetan cause.

Senator RNDr. Jitka Seitlova warmly received the Tibetan delegation, reaffirming the Czech Republic's unwavering backing for Tibet. The talks also addressed future initiatives planned by the Czech Parliamentary Group for Tibet in 2025. Representative Thinlay Chukki highlighted the approaching 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama this July and the global preparations to honor his contributions, despite anticipated restrictions in Tibet, as pointed out by the CTA.

Professor Michael van Walt van Praag urged Czech lawmakers to perceive the Tibetan issue beyond cultural and religious aspects, focusing on international political justice. He stressed Tibet's historical autonomy, noting its never being part of China until the PLA's occupation. Senator Jiri Oberfalzer organized another meeting at the Czech Senate to address specific issues and discuss future actions, while the delegation also held crucial talks with Jakub Klepal of the Forum 2000 Foundation to promote Tibet discussions at global forums.

Concluding their visit, the Tibetan delegation presented the Dalai Lama's latest work, Voice for the Voiceless, reiterating their plea for sustained support for Tibet, according to the CTA report.

