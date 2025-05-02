International Outcry: Justice Demanded for Forced Disappearances in Balochistan

Paank has issued a strong condemnation of the forced disappearances occurring in Balochistan, with a fervent call to action for justice and accountability concerning cases like those of Khuda Bakhsh and Hakim Baloch. In a recent message posted on the platform X, Paank implored the global community to recognize and address the enduring human rights crisis in the region.

Incidents on April 29 illustrate the dire situation; Khuda Bakhsh and Hakim Baloch were both detained by Pakistani security forces near Baloch Hospital in Turbat city, Kech district. Their forced detainment has been highlighted by Paank in its social media alerts. Additionally, on the same day, Salal Rafiq and Waris Momin faced similar fates, being taken forcibly from different locations in the district by security forces.

Paank has delivered a fierce criticism of these continued enforced disappearances, appealing to international human rights organizations to shine a light on Pakistan's persistent human rights abuses in Balochistan. The organization urgently calls for these bodies to pressure the Pakistani government to halt these abductions. Balochistan remains in turmoil, plagued by arbitrary arrests, a breakdown of fundamental rights, and diminishing public trust in state institutions, posing a significant obstacle to peace and justice.

