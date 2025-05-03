Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Cross-Strait Essay Contest

A Taipei-based essay contest is under scrutiny for possibly violating Taiwanese law due to its ties with a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated group. The event, co-organized by a Taiwanese literary society and a CCP-linked publisher, may breach regulations prohibiting political collaboration. The Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council has announced an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST
Controversy Surrounds Cross-Strait Essay Contest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A recent essay competition co-organized by a Taipei-based literary group and a CCP-associated publisher has come under legal scrutiny. The event, involving Taiwanese students traveling to China, allegedly violates Taiwanese laws on relations with China, potentially breaching the act that bars political collaboration between the two areas.

Liang Wen-chieh, Deputy Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, highlighted the competition's funding and partnership with the CCP's Fujian Provincial Committee as pivotal concerns. The contest's alignment with a platform regarded as part of Beijing's 'united front' strategy has also raised alarms for potentially influencing Taiwanese sentiments.

While the Zhang Fa Society insists the competition fosters normal cross-strait exchanges, the MAC remains cautious, stressing the importance of distinguishing between benign cultural interactions and politically charged initiatives, as investigations continue to assess the legality of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025