Left Menu

Angolan President Lourenco Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Joao Lourenco of Angola visited Rajghat, laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. Arriving for a State Visit, he was warmly welcomed by Indian dignitaries. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties with new MoUs. India and Angola celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:27 IST
Angolan President Lourenco Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Angolan President Joao Manuel Lourenco pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his memorial in Rajghat on Friday, marking a significant moment in his State Visit to India.

Earlier, he was ceremonially welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in attendance. Lourenco's arrival in New Delhi on a State Visit was marked with a special reception led by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport.

During this visit, Angola and India are expected to sign multiple MoUs in fields such as traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation, showcasing 40 years of strong diplomatic ties. Lourenco's visit is a continuation of established political exchanges, reinforcing Angola's role as the Chair of the African Union for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025