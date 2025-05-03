Angolan President Lourenco Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
President Joao Lourenco of Angola visited Rajghat, laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. Arriving for a State Visit, he was warmly welcomed by Indian dignitaries. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties with new MoUs. India and Angola celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations.
President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his memorial in Rajghat on Friday, marking a significant moment in his State Visit to India.
Earlier, he was ceremonially welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in attendance. Lourenco's arrival in New Delhi on a State Visit was marked with a special reception led by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport.
During this visit, Angola and India are expected to sign multiple MoUs in fields such as traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation, showcasing 40 years of strong diplomatic ties. Lourenco's visit is a continuation of established political exchanges, reinforcing Angola's role as the Chair of the African Union for 2025.
