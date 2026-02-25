Delhi Court Remands Couple for Alleged Racial Slurs

In a significant judicial development, a Delhi court has remanded a couple to 14 days of judicial custody following accusations of racial abuse aimed at their neighbors from Arunachal Pradesh. The accused, Ruby Jain and Harsh, faced various charges when presented before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal.

The charges stem from a confrontation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where it is alleged that Ruby Jain made derogatory remarks towards three Arunachali women over repair work disputes. The police have charged the couple under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Despite the couple's lawyer arguing the inapplicability of the SC/ST Act due to the incident occurring in a private residence, public figures like Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have emphasized zero tolerance for such racial discrimination. As the investigation continues, the case underscores persistent issues of bias against Northeastern communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)