Left Menu

Delhi Court Remands Couple for Alleged Racial Slurs

A Delhi court has placed a couple in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly making racial slurs against neighbors from Arunachal Pradesh. The accused, Ruby Jain and Harsh, face charges under the SC/ST Act and other sections; the incident highlights ongoing issues of racial discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:48 IST
Delhi Court Remands Couple for Alleged Racial Slurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, a Delhi court has remanded a couple to 14 days of judicial custody following accusations of racial abuse aimed at their neighbors from Arunachal Pradesh. The accused, Ruby Jain and Harsh, faced various charges when presented before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal.

The charges stem from a confrontation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where it is alleged that Ruby Jain made derogatory remarks towards three Arunachali women over repair work disputes. The police have charged the couple under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Despite the couple's lawyer arguing the inapplicability of the SC/ST Act due to the incident occurring in a private residence, public figures like Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have emphasized zero tolerance for such racial discrimination. As the investigation continues, the case underscores persistent issues of bias against Northeastern communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

 Global
2
Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

 India
3
Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

 Global
4
Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026