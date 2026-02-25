Left Menu

Croatia's Oil Dilemma: Navigating Sanctions and Supply Routes

Croatia is evaluating the legality of importing Russian crude oil to support Hungary and Slovakia following the damage to the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary ordered non-Russian oil via the Adria pipeline. Political tensions arise as Ukraine's repairs face accusations of delay. An alternative route via Odesa-Brody is under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:48 IST
Croatia's Oil Dilemma: Navigating Sanctions and Supply Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Croatia is currently assessing whether it can legally import Russian crude oil to aid Hungary and Slovakia after the Druzhba pipeline, which traditionally supplied them through Ukraine, was damaged. The disruption, blamed on a Russian drone strike, halted oil supply on January 27. A European Commission spokesperson confirmed this evaluation on Wednesday.

The Croatian government has communicated its consideration of EU and U.S. sanctions, though it has yet to provide an official response. Croatia has indicated through the Adria pipeline's capabilities that there is no necessity for the imported oil to be Russian. Meanwhile, Hungary's MOL Group has secured non-Russian crude via Adria.

Political discord brews as Slovakia and Hungary claim Ukraine is politically stalling pipeline repairs. In retaliation, Hungary vetoed new EU sanctions against Russia and blocked a forthcoming EU loan for Ukraine. Despite the conflict, Ukraine expressed its readiness to expedite repairs and proposed using the Odesa-Brody pipeline as a mid-term solution while the EU assesses its feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

