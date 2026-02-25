Left Menu

Justice Sought for Assaulted Student from Tripura

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha seeks justice for a student assaulted in Gurugram, urging Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to ensure fair actions. The student, attacked by her partner, receives state support and medical care. Past incident recall of Anjel Chakma's tragic stabbing in Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has engaged with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to secure justice for a student who was allegedly assaulted in Gurugram. The student, originally from Tripura and studying biotechnology, reportedly faced physical abuse by her live-in partner, causing significant concern.

The victim alerted her mother via a distress call on February 16, claiming that she had been confined and assaulted over three days by a man named Shivam. In response, Chief Minister Saha expressed that Chief Minister Saini assured a personal review and necessary actions for the victim's justice.

Furthermore, Saha contacted the victim's family and promised governmental aid. Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy was tasked to visit the hospital for support assessment. The Union Health Minister's office has been approached to ensure optimal medical treatment for the victim.

