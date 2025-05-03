UAE Hosts GETS 2025: A New Era in Technology Governance

Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) on May 5-6. This pivotal event will take place at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, aiming to shape the future of global technology governance.

Organized by the Advanced Technology Research Council in partnership with the UAE Public Prosecution, GETS 2025 will address the critical need for robust frameworks to manage the rapid advancements in AI, quantum computing, and Web3. With over 500 leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, the summit seeks to balance innovation with societal rights.

Distinguished speakers such as Faisal Al Bannai and Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi will emphasize the importance of coupling technological innovations with ethical governance. Topics will include AI governance, digital privacy, and the role of emerging nations, reinforcing the UAE's strategic commitment to digital advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)