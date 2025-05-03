Left Menu

Women Pioneers Redefine the Future of Animation at Sharjah Conference

The Sharjah Animation Conference 2025 spotlighted influential women redefining animation. Nigerian Damilola Solesi, Ghanaian-British Comfort Arthur, and Kenyan Sarah Mallia shared their journeys and insights, underscoring the power of storytelling to drive change. The event emphasized women's potential in animation, blending cultural narratives with cutting-edge techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:52 IST
The Sharjah Animation Conference 2025 attracted a diverse audience on Saturday, eager to learn from a panel of trailblazing women in the animation industry.

Moderated by Paris-based Mounia Aram, the discussion featured Nigerian animator Damilola Solesi, Ghanaian-British storyteller Comfort Arthur, and Kenyan creative Sarah Mallia, who are each defying industry norms.

The panel highlighted themes of cultural reclamation and ambition, with each animator sharing their unique paths and contributions to shaping the future of animation through diverse cultural narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

