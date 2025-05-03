Left Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Australia's Prime Minister on Labor Party's Election Victory

UAE leaders extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Labor Party's renewed triumph in Australia, signaling continued support and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:56 IST
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australian PM on Labor Party's victory (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): In the wake of the Labor Party's remarkable victory, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, as the party secures a second term in government.

The commendation did not stop there, as UAE's leadership extended further congratulations. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, echoed their support through similar messages to the re-elected Australian leader.

These congratulatory gestures underscore the importance of diplomatic and cooperative relations between the United Arab Emirates and Australia, as both countries look forward to continued collaboration and mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

