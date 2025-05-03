UAE Leaders Congratulate Australia's Prime Minister on Labor Party's Election Victory

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): In the wake of the Labor Party's remarkable victory, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, as the party secures a second term in government.

The commendation did not stop there, as UAE's leadership extended further congratulations. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, echoed their support through similar messages to the re-elected Australian leader.

These congratulatory gestures underscore the importance of diplomatic and cooperative relations between the United Arab Emirates and Australia, as both countries look forward to continued collaboration and mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)