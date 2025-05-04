Left Menu

India and Angola Forge Stronger Defence and Economic Ties

India and Angola bolster defence cooperation with a $200 million credit line, as part of a broader economic and strategic partnership announced during Angolan President Lourenco's visit to India. The move strengthens ties between the two nations, enhancing cooperation in energy, technology, and security sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:14 IST
MEA Secretary (Economic Relations), Dammu Ravi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India and Angola have pledged to enhance their defence cooperation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending a $200 million line of credit to Angola's defense sector. The announcement was made during the visit of Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco to India.

Briefing the media, Secretary of Economic Relations, Dammu Ravi, highlighted the importance of the agreement, noting Angola's intention to source defence equipment from Indian companies. This collaboration is underscored by Angola's need to maintain and overhaul its Soviet-era defense hardware, paving the way for expert-level interactions between the two nations.

During delegation-level talks, PM Modi emphasized the deep-rooted ties between India and Angola, celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations. He also announced initiatives to expand partnerships in energy, technology, and education, including a Youth Exchange Programme and Angola's membership in the International Solar Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

