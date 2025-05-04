Left Menu

Karachi Grapples with Escalating Water Crisis Amid Main Pipeline Repairs

Repair works on an 84-inch water main in Karachi near the University of Karachi remain unfinished, exacerbating the city's water crisis. The rupture has severely disrupted water supply, affecting numerous localities. Karachi's inadequate infrastructure and rapid urban growth exacerbate the crisis, fostering reliance on expensive tanker water services.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The city of Karachi is facing a severe water crisis as repairs on a crucial 84-inch main water supply line near the University of Karachi fail to meet deadlines, according to a report by Dawn.

The rupture has significantly disrupted water distribution, particularly affecting the university campus and surrounding residences, with severe shortages reported across the metropolis.

Karachi's daily water intake has dropped to 400 million gallons due to repair work, far short of the required 1,200 million gallons. Experts highlight the city's outdated infrastructure, rapid population growth, and inadequate planning as they blame for the crisis. Corruption and political influence exacerbate the situation, with illegal hydrants and a thriving tanker mafia exploiting the scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

