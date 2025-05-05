Press Under Pressure: Urgent Call for Media Rights in Balochistan

In a fervent appeal on World Press Freedom Day, the journalist community in Balochistan rallied for immediate government intervention to safeguard their profession amid escalating challenges. Key figures like Balochistan Union of Journalists President Khalil Ahmed denounced the harsh censorship imposed on the local media, preventing coverage of opposition activities.

The gathering at Quetta Metropolitan Corporation highlighted severe grievances, including the abuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to target media workers, stifling free speech guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution. They slammed both the government and media proprietors for financial instability threatening journalists' livelihoods.

Leading a protest in Quetta, journalists and media workers voiced their demand for reformed policies and better conditions, with Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti vowing to bolster press freedoms. Emphasizing responsible journalism, Bugti called for collaborative efforts to sustain a free yet accountable media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)