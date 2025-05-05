Left Menu

Press Under Pressure: Urgent Call for Media Rights in Balochistan

On World Press Freedom Day, journalists in Balochistan demanded immediate government action to protect press freedom, address financial challenges, and rehire dismissed media staff. They criticized the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and highlighted the violation of constitutional rights, while officials pledged to protect media rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:38 IST
Press Under Pressure: Urgent Call for Media Rights in Balochistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a fervent appeal on World Press Freedom Day, the journalist community in Balochistan rallied for immediate government intervention to safeguard their profession amid escalating challenges. Key figures like Balochistan Union of Journalists President Khalil Ahmed denounced the harsh censorship imposed on the local media, preventing coverage of opposition activities.

The gathering at Quetta Metropolitan Corporation highlighted severe grievances, including the abuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to target media workers, stifling free speech guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution. They slammed both the government and media proprietors for financial instability threatening journalists' livelihoods.

Leading a protest in Quetta, journalists and media workers voiced their demand for reformed policies and better conditions, with Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti vowing to bolster press freedoms. Emphasizing responsible journalism, Bugti called for collaborative efforts to sustain a free yet accountable media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025