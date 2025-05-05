Left Menu

UAE University Advances Blood Flow Monitoring with Innovative Tech

United Arab Emirates University researchers have unveiled a new, cost-effective technology using piezoelectric sensors for non-surgical blood flow monitoring. Offering real-time data and improved accuracy, the technology is set to enhance medical diagnostics in hospitals and homes, while supporting local device manufacturing and the UAE's shift towards a knowledge-based economy.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Researchers from the United Arab Emirates University have developed a groundbreaking non-surgical technology for monitoring blood flow using piezoelectric pressure sensors. By utilizing special materials that generate electric fields under mechanical stress, the innovation accurately measures vital physiological parameters such as blood flow velocity and viscosity.

This advanced technology, praised for its cost-effectiveness and accuracy, is suitable for both hospital and home use, providing real-time insights that could aid in detecting conditions like blood clots. Professor Mahmoud Al Ahmad, who supervises the research team, highlighted the technology's improved user-friendliness and its potential benefits for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Aligned with the UAE's vision to advance medical technology, the project contributes to reducing import reliance, strengthening the local medical device sector, and supports the nation's transition to a knowledge-based economy. Future plans include incorporating artificial intelligence to further enhance the system, marking a step towards accessible and equitable healthcare solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

