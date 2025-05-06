Left Menu

US Pledges Robust Support to India Against Terrorism Amidst Growing Tensions

US House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasizes India's importance in combating terrorism, highlighting a strong US-India partnership. Recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have prompted US solidarity, with President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio reaffirming commitment to assist India, urging peace with Pakistan amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:34 IST
US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (File Photo/@SpeakerJohnson). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has reiterated America's commitment to support India in its ongoing battle against terrorism. Labeling India as a vital partner, Johnson, in a Congressional briefing at Capitol Hill, emphasized the strategic and multifaceted ties between Washington and New Delhi. He also highlighted the progress in US-India trade negotiations, expressing optimism about a favorable outcome.

Addressing concerns over cross-border terrorism impacting India for decades, Johnson declared, "We stand united with our allies, and India is undeniably crucial to us." He underscored the Trump administration's awareness regarding the significance of the Indo-US relationship and the collective efforts against terrorism, expressing hope for increased resources to aid India's fight against such threats.

Following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, the US has reinforced its stance with President Donald Trump conveying condolences and condemning the attack during his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed US support to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging cooperation with Pakistan to de-escalate regional tensions and uphold peace in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

