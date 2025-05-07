Left Menu

China Urges Calm Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions Post 'Operation Sindoor'

In response to India's 'Operation Sindoor' strikes against terror sites in Pakistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded restraint, emphasizing regional peace and stability. The operation targeted nine locations linked to terrorist activities, prompted by a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. India claims the operation was precise and non-escalatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Following India's execution of 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting nine terrorist sites across Pakistan, China's Foreign Ministry voiced concern over escalating tensions. Spokesperson for the ministry called for both nations to prioritize peace and stability, urging them to remain calm, restrain from further complicating the situation, and oppose all forms of terrorism.

The Chinese ministry's statement highlighted the perpetual neighborhood ties between India, Pakistan, and China. It reiterated China's opposition to terrorism while emphasizing the need for regional balance. The statement addressed the aftermath of India's strikes, which were a response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The Indian Ministry of Defence justified the precise yet non-escalatory initiative, stressing that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. The joint operation by India's armed forces focused on key terrorist infrastructure, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitoring developments. Nine targets linked to prominent terror figures were successfully hit, marking a significant defensive maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

