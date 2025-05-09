Left Menu

India and EU: A New Era of Cooperation Unveiled on Europe Day

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, celebrated Europe Day in New Delhi, marking a milestone in India-EU relations with the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration. Highlighting a pivotal 2025 visit by EU leaders, Jaishankar discussed deepening ties in trade, technology, and defense, emphasizing shared democratic ideals.

EAM S. Jaishankar addresses Europe Day celebration in New Delhi. (Photo: X/ @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Dr. S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, celebrated Europe Day in New Delhi, marking the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration—an emblem of European unity. During his address, Jaishankar underscored the strengthening partnership between India and the European Union.

The landmark February 2025 visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues solidified connections. This high-profile visit served as a turning point, allowing key policymakers to enhance bilateral relations. Jaishankar expressed confidence that ongoing complex trade negotiations would yield positive outcomes within the year.

India and the EU are expanding cooperation into realms such as technology, energy, space, and defense, impacting both societies significantly. Jaishankar highlighted democratic values, pluralism, and market economy principles as binding forces. He reiterated the critical need for zero tolerance on terrorism, a shared threat, and expressed gratitude for global support. Looking forward, Jaishankar anticipates engaging with EU counterparts to further strengthen the alliance.

