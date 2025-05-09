Left Menu

Dubai Hosts Landmark Global Critical Care Conference

The 21st Emirates Critical Care Conference kicks off in Dubai, uniting global experts to discuss advancements in intensive care. Over 2,000 participants from 45 countries attend for knowledge exchange, focusing on the latest in mechanical ventilation and critical care medicine. The event features 275 speakers and 381 lectures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:32 IST
Emirates Critical Care Conference kicks off in Dubai alongside WFICC World Summit (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 21st Emirates Critical Care Conference has officially commenced at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai. The event dovetails with the 2nd World Summit of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care and the 7th Global Network for Emergency Medicine, making it a pivotal gathering for medical professionals across the globe.

This year's conference sees participation from over 2,000 professionals representing 45 nations. Spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Hussein Al Rahma, the conference is hailed as a leading event in the Middle East and North Africa since its inception in 2004. Notably, it aims to enhance its international medical association collaboration from 60% to over 90% by 2028.

The conference agenda includes 381 lectures and contributions from 275 speakers. Topics span cutting-edge methodologies in critical care and related fields like ARDS, sepsis, and clinical nutrition. Concurrently, an exhibition showcases innovations by 34 international and local companies, reinforcing Dubai's stature as a key medical and commercial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

