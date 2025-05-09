Revolutionizing Healthcare: Israeli Drones Enhance Medical Operations

Tel Aviv, Israel - Drones are set to transform medical operations in Israel in a pioneering project designed to boost efficiency and safety within the healthcare sector. The initiative, known as 'Ziv Eye,' will see drones transporting medical equipment, samples, and blood donations to facilitate emergency responses and daily operations.

The project's implementation commenced at Ziv Medical Center in Northern Israel and is overseen by the Ministry of Health. These drones, equipped with zoom and thermal cameras, provide real-time surveillance of potential infrastructure threats and water supplies, ensuring any hazardous situations are swiftly flagged.

By leveraging drone technology, the project aims to create a robust national emergency response framework while enhancing routine medical logistics. As the Ministry of Health leads this innovative push, Ziv Medical Center's strategic location and partnership become instrumental in pioneering these advancements on both national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)