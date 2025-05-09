Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Israeli Drones Enhance Medical Operations

In Israel, drones are being introduced to transform the medical industry by transporting vital medical supplies and enhancing emergency responses. Implemented at Ziv Medical Center, the 'Ziv Eye' project aims to improve logistical efficiency and safety with drones equipped with advanced cameras, marking a significant step in healthcare innovation.

Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel - Drones are set to transform medical operations in Israel in a pioneering project designed to boost efficiency and safety within the healthcare sector. The initiative, known as 'Ziv Eye,' will see drones transporting medical equipment, samples, and blood donations to facilitate emergency responses and daily operations.

The project's implementation commenced at Ziv Medical Center in Northern Israel and is overseen by the Ministry of Health. These drones, equipped with zoom and thermal cameras, provide real-time surveillance of potential infrastructure threats and water supplies, ensuring any hazardous situations are swiftly flagged.

By leveraging drone technology, the project aims to create a robust national emergency response framework while enhancing routine medical logistics. As the Ministry of Health leads this innovative push, Ziv Medical Center's strategic location and partnership become instrumental in pioneering these advancements on both national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

