Bangladesh's Awami League Faces Ban Amid Political Turmoil
The Bangladesh Election Commission has suspended the Awami League's registration as a political party. Despite this, the Awami League has strongly opposed the decision, planning to continue its activities. The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, cites the Anti-Terrorism Act for its actions. Sheikh Hasina remains in exile.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday that it has suspended the registration of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, as a political party. This move, confirmed by Senior Secretary Aktar Ahmed, follows a directive from the home ministry.
In response, the Awami League declared its intention to defy the ban and continue party operations, criticizing the interim government's decision as illegal and unconstitutional. The party's statement accused Muhammad Yunus's government of being fascist and lacking public mandate.
The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, justified its decision to ban the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act, restricting all party activities including cyberspace. Following her ousting, Sheikh Hasina is currently in exile, while the majority of Awami League's leadership remains in hiding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
