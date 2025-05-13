Left Menu

HRW Urges Pope Leo XIV to Rethink Vatican-China Accord Amidst Religious Freedom Concerns

Human Rights Watch is pushing Pope Leo XIV to reassess the Vatican's 2018 agreement with China that allows government control over bishop appointments. The group criticizes ongoing persecution of underground churches and calls for freeing detained clergy, urging the Pope to champion religious freedom for Catholics in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:34 IST
Pope Leo XIV (Photo/X@VaticanNews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has issued a strong plea to Pope Leo XIV, urging a reassessment of the Vatican's controversial 2018 accord with China, a deal that grants Beijing substantial authority over the appointment of Catholic bishops.

The human rights organization expressed significant concern over China's continued practice of appointing clergy aligned with the Communist Party while stepping up its crackdown on underground churches, clergy, and worshippers. The HRW statement emphasizes that Pope Leo XIV holds the power to initiate new negotiations with Beijing aimed at safeguarding religious freedom for Catholics in China.

Maya Wang, HRW's associate director for China, stated that Pope Leo has a unique opportunity to reset the relationship with China and protect the rights of Catholics to religious practice. The HRW also highlighted recent cases of detained clergy, calling for their immediate release and asserting the importance of religious freedom standing against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

