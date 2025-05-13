Amid rising tensions following Operation Sindoor, India's Ministry of External Affairs addressed claims by Pakistan of nuclear leakage at facilities in Kirana Hills. The Ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, refuted these allegations at a press conference, underscoring that Pakistan's own government has formally denied the claims.

Jaiswal emphasized India's military action during Operation Sindoor remained strictly conventional, aiming at terrorist networks without crossing into nuclear conflict. He noted that social media speculation about involved foreign aircraft was irrelevant, and reiterated that the Pakistan Foreign Minister discounted the alleged nuclear angle himself.

Operation Sindoor reportedly caused substantial damage to Pakistani airbases, degrading their military capabilities. Satellite images revealed destruction at multiple sites, contradicting Pakistan's assertions against India. Jaiswal encouraged the use of commercial satellite images to counter these claims, stressing India's firm stand against nuclear intimidation and cross-border terrorism.

