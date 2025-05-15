India and Honduras Strengthen Ties with New Embassy and Focus on Health Cooperation

At the inauguration ceremony of the Honduras Embassy in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar articulated India's dedication to strengthening its partnership with Honduras under the Global South cooperation framework, focusing prominently on health. A significant development includes the deployment of an early warning system by C-DOT to bolster Honduras's disaster resilience.

Jaishankar underscored the robust bilateral exchanges, noting, "Our dialogue has opened pathways for exchanging developmental experiences, especially in health." He expressed gratitude for Honduras's steadfast support in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and applauded the Indian diaspora for promoting cultural exchange, enhancing interest in yoga and Indian wellness practices.

Emphasizing the growing engagement of India within Latin America and the Caribbean, Jaishankar stated, "When I assumed office, I pledged deeper involvement with the region, and we have made significant strides." He highlighted that the new embassy symbolizes the potential for expanded cooperation in business, education, and technology, furthering India-Honduras ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)