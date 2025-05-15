Left Menu

India and Honduras Strengthen Ties with New Embassy and Focus on Health Cooperation

During the inauguration of Honduras's Embassy in Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, highlighted the nations' cooperation on health as part of Global South initiatives. India is enhancing disaster preparedness in Honduras with a C-DOT developed early warning system. Culture and technology also underscore expansive bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:51 IST
India and Honduras Strengthen Ties with New Embassy and Focus on Health Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the inauguration ceremony of the Honduras Embassy in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar articulated India's dedication to strengthening its partnership with Honduras under the Global South cooperation framework, focusing prominently on health. A significant development includes the deployment of an early warning system by C-DOT to bolster Honduras's disaster resilience.

Jaishankar underscored the robust bilateral exchanges, noting, "Our dialogue has opened pathways for exchanging developmental experiences, especially in health." He expressed gratitude for Honduras's steadfast support in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and applauded the Indian diaspora for promoting cultural exchange, enhancing interest in yoga and Indian wellness practices.

Emphasizing the growing engagement of India within Latin America and the Caribbean, Jaishankar stated, "When I assumed office, I pledged deeper involvement with the region, and we have made significant strides." He highlighted that the new embassy symbolizes the potential for expanded cooperation in business, education, and technology, furthering India-Honduras ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025