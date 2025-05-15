Trump Hints at Breakthrough in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
US President Donald Trump announced significant progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran, indicating a possible long-term peace agreement. Citing serious talks, Trump highlighted Iran’s willingness to accept extensive curbs on its nuclear program. Despite ongoing differences, both sides prefer a diplomatic resolution, with Qatar mediating and advocating against military action.
- Country:
- Qatar
US President Donald Trump has signaled substantial progress in nuclear deal negotiations with Iran, emphasizing "very serious negotiations" towards lasting peace, as reported by Al Jazeera. Speaking in Qatar during his Gulf tour, Trump expressed optimism that Tehran has "sort of" agreed to the proposed terms.
Trump stated, "We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," adding that the US doesn't aim to create nuclear tension in Iran. He suggested the possibility of reaching a deal without resorting to conflict, based on recent statements from Iran about accepting significant constraints on its nuclear program.
While Trump did not disclose specific comments, Iranian adviser Ali Shamkhani mentioned Tehran's willingness to accept extensive nuclear program limits. Trump expressed hope for Iran's success without acquiring nuclear weapons. The negotiations have intensified, with Qatar facilitating as a key mediator between the US and Iran, urging against military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Organization's Controversial Qatar Golf Resort Deal Raises Ethics Concerns
Julien Lopetegui Takes Helm as Qatar's New Manager
Julen Lopetegui Takes Helm as Qatar's National Team Manager
Qatar's Bold Move: Julen Lopetegui Takes Helm of National Football Team
Guterres Urges India-Pakistan Peace: A Call for Diplomatic Solutions