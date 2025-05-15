Left Menu

Trump Hints at Breakthrough in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

US President Donald Trump announced significant progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran, indicating a possible long-term peace agreement. Citing serious talks, Trump highlighted Iran’s willingness to accept extensive curbs on its nuclear program. Despite ongoing differences, both sides prefer a diplomatic resolution, with Qatar mediating and advocating against military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:39 IST
Trump Hints at Breakthrough in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

US President Donald Trump has signaled substantial progress in nuclear deal negotiations with Iran, emphasizing "very serious negotiations" towards lasting peace, as reported by Al Jazeera. Speaking in Qatar during his Gulf tour, Trump expressed optimism that Tehran has "sort of" agreed to the proposed terms.

Trump stated, "We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," adding that the US doesn't aim to create nuclear tension in Iran. He suggested the possibility of reaching a deal without resorting to conflict, based on recent statements from Iran about accepting significant constraints on its nuclear program.

While Trump did not disclose specific comments, Iranian adviser Ali Shamkhani mentioned Tehran's willingness to accept extensive nuclear program limits. Trump expressed hope for Iran's success without acquiring nuclear weapons. The negotiations have intensified, with Qatar facilitating as a key mediator between the US and Iran, urging against military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025