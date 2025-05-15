Trump Hints at Breakthrough in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

US President Donald Trump has signaled substantial progress in nuclear deal negotiations with Iran, emphasizing "very serious negotiations" towards lasting peace, as reported by Al Jazeera. Speaking in Qatar during his Gulf tour, Trump expressed optimism that Tehran has "sort of" agreed to the proposed terms.

Trump stated, "We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," adding that the US doesn't aim to create nuclear tension in Iran. He suggested the possibility of reaching a deal without resorting to conflict, based on recent statements from Iran about accepting significant constraints on its nuclear program.

While Trump did not disclose specific comments, Iranian adviser Ali Shamkhani mentioned Tehran's willingness to accept extensive nuclear program limits. Trump expressed hope for Iran's success without acquiring nuclear weapons. The negotiations have intensified, with Qatar facilitating as a key mediator between the US and Iran, urging against military action.

