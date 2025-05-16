Historic Launch: UAE-US AI Campus of 5GW Capacity Opens at Qasr Al Watan
The UAE has cemented its status as a global AI powerhouse with the launch of a 5GW AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the US. Spearheaded by G42 and US firms, this campus will focus on AI advancements and sustainability, serving as a key hub for AI innovation.
In a landmark event symbolizing international cooperation in artificial intelligence, the UAE, in collaboration with the US, has opened a state-of-the-art AI campus in Abu Dhabi. With a staggering capacity of 5GW, this initiative underscores the UAE's ambitions in AI adoption and technological advancement.
The new facility, reported by Gulf News to be the largest AI campus outside the US, aims to serve US hyperscalers and major enterprises with a focus on providing low-latency services to regions including the Global South. Utilizing a mix of nuclear, solar, and gas energy, the campus pledges a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
Constructed by G42 and operated alongside prominent US firms, this AI hub is a vital part of the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership. The partnership aims to bolster AI cooperation and technology sharing. The campus will also feature a science park dedicated to AI research, further cementing the UAE's role as a global leader in artificial intelligence as highlighted by prominent leaders during the inauguration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
