India's Bold Nuclear Energy Reform: Paving the Way for a Zero-Carbon Future

India's historic move to open its nuclear energy sector to private participation aims to scale up nuclear capacity by 2047, aligning with energy security and providing zero-carbon power. The reform supports India's vision for clean energy, contributing to strategic autonomy and reduced emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, India has decided to open its nuclear energy sector to private investors. This reform is projected to significantly increase nuclear capacity by 2047, delivering zero-carbon baseload power.

Speaking at an international conference, P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, highlighted the alignment of energy transition with national security and import reduction. He emphasized clean energy's role in India's vision of Viksit Bharat.

India's commitment to clean energy is demonstrated by achieving 50% of its installed capacity ahead of schedule, showcasing policy continuity and institutional strength. India has also reduced GDP emissions intensity by 36% from 2005 to 2020, leading the G20 in meeting Paris Agreement commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

