US Aims to Codify Taiwan Support Amid Rising China Tensions

US lawmakers introduce a bipartisan bill to formalize the 'six assurances' to Taiwan, reinforcing Washington's commitment to Taipei amidst escalating tensions with China. The legislation seeks to legally anchor these assurances, originally set in 1982, thereby sending a definitive message to Beijing about US-Taiwan relations.

Updated: 16-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:58 IST
US Aims to Codify Taiwan Support Amid Rising China Tensions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In a move signaling strong support for Taiwan amid increasing tensions with China, US lawmakers have put forward a bipartisan bill to enshrine the 'six assurances' into law. This legislative effort aims to formalize a set of principles that have historically underpinned US-Taiwan relations, highlighting America's unwavering commitment to Taipei.

The bill, presented by US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, is designed to codify assurances first made by President Ronald Reagan in 1982. While these have been reiterated by various administrations, they have never been legally formalized, a gap this legislation seeks to address. Krishnamoorthi emphasizes Taiwan's democratic values and strategic partnership with the US as reasons for needing clear, legal commitments.

As part of an effort to mitigate Chinese coercion and support stability in the region, the bill echoes past pledges by ensuring no predetermined end to arms sales to Taiwan and maintaining the Taiwan Relations Act. Co-sponsored by several representatives, it will now proceed through the legislative pipeline to potentially become law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

