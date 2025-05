India's Strategic Shift: Precise Strikes Post-Operation Sindoor

India demonstrated a new strategic directive with its precise strikes in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks that claimed 26 lives. This shift in policy allows for direct military responses against terrorist groups operating from Pakistani soil.

Dr Walter Ladwig, a renowned security expert, emphasized India's adeptness in executing more effective missions compared to Pakistan. He credited the Indian Air Force's adherence to standard military procedures, which facilitated accurate targeting of multiple objectives.

This change marks a departure from India's previous need to assemble comprehensive evidence before military action. Instead, failure to prevent terrorist safe havens in Pakistan now justifies India's visible military assertiveness, showcasing India's robust stance against terrorism.

