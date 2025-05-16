Milan Hosts Global Celebration of Arabic Language and Culture

Milan, Italy, is at the heart of a global celebration of Arab culture and language, as it hosts the 8th edition of the International Festival of Arabic Language and Culture, sponsored by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). This year's theme, 'The migrating tongue: Arabic without borders,' emphasizes Arabic's worldwide impact, drawing together 30 scholars and intellectuals from 18 nations.

Held at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the event was inaugurated by notable figures including Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, and professors Giovanni Gobber and Wael Farouq. Al Ameri highlighted Arabic's historical role in shaping civilization, noting its contribution as a conduit for knowledge from East to West during his keynote speech.

Professor Wael Farouq remarked on the ongoing evolution of the Arabic language beyond its traditional domains, highlighting the increased centrality of Arabic literature in Western contexts as a result of migration. Discussions focus on enhancing Arabic education for non-native speakers and exploring modern diaspora literature, enhancing cultural engagement and understanding.

