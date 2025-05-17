Left Menu

Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Germany

Over 230 firefighters are combating a large fire at a scrap metal yard near Oldenburg, Germany. The blaze, igniting hundreds of cars, tires, and a workshop, began on Friday night and continues to challenge crews with its intensity and complexity, with expected efforts lasting several days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:57 IST
Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Germany
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 230 firefighters have been deployed to tackle a massive fire at a scrap metal yard near Oldenburg in north-western Germany. The blaze erupted late Friday and swiftly engulfed hundreds of vehicles and numerous stacks of tires, as reported by the local fire brigade.

By Saturday morning, while the firefighters managed to bring a significant portion of the flames under control, approximately two-thirds of the site continued to burn fiercely. Compounding their efforts, the intense heat from the incinerating vehicles sparked additional waste fires, leading to the ignition of a workshop building amid explosions of gas cylinders and reactive metal alloys.

The firefighting mission is anticipated to extend into the afternoon as crews struggle with the complex and hazardous nature of the incident. However, authorities warn that it might take days to completely douse the smoldering remains of the inferno, according to a fire department spokesman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025