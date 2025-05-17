Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Germany
Over 230 firefighters are combating a large fire at a scrap metal yard near Oldenburg, Germany. The blaze, igniting hundreds of cars, tires, and a workshop, began on Friday night and continues to challenge crews with its intensity and complexity, with expected efforts lasting several days.
In a dramatic turn of events, more than 230 firefighters have been deployed to tackle a massive fire at a scrap metal yard near Oldenburg in north-western Germany. The blaze erupted late Friday and swiftly engulfed hundreds of vehicles and numerous stacks of tires, as reported by the local fire brigade.
By Saturday morning, while the firefighters managed to bring a significant portion of the flames under control, approximately two-thirds of the site continued to burn fiercely. Compounding their efforts, the intense heat from the incinerating vehicles sparked additional waste fires, leading to the ignition of a workshop building amid explosions of gas cylinders and reactive metal alloys.
The firefighting mission is anticipated to extend into the afternoon as crews struggle with the complex and hazardous nature of the incident. However, authorities warn that it might take days to completely douse the smoldering remains of the inferno, according to a fire department spokesman.
