Tibetan Activists Demand Answers on 11th Panchen Lama's Disappearance

Tibetan activists mark the 30th anniversary of the 11th Panchen Lama's abduction, demanding China disclose his whereabouts. The protest in Dharamshala highlights China's alleged suppression of Tibetan Buddhism and the political dynamics involving Tibet's autonomy. International bodies continue to press for his release, despite China's dismissals.

Updated: 17-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:19 IST
Tibetans commemorates 30th anniversary of abduction, disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan activists, led by the Tibetan Youth Congress, staged a protest in Dharamshala's McLeodganj square to commemorate 30 years since the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima, was abducted by Chinese authorities. The gathering aimed at pressuring China to reveal the Lama's whereabouts, intensifying calls for transparency and justice.

Gedun Choekyi Nyima's abduction remains a contentious issue, especially as it relates to the spiritual and political significance of the Panchen Lama succession. On May 17, 1995, just days after being recognized by the 14th Dalai Lama, Nyima was taken under mysterious circumstances. Activist Tenzin Tsundue emphasized the ongoing struggle against China's political intrusion into Tibetan religious matters.

The protest also served as an awareness campaign, educating tourists and locals about the plight of the Panchen Lama and the broader issues of religious freedom in Tibet. Despite international condemnation from UN human rights experts, the US, and the EU, China maintains that these are internal matters, rejecting external criticism as interference.

