Nagasaki's mayor has announced that Taiwan will not be invited to this year's 80th anniversary events commemorating the atomic bombing, a move perceived as a nod to Chinese pressure, according to Taiwan News. The decision has angered local Japanese officials, who argue that excluding Taiwan contradicts the values of peace and remembrance.

Kobe City Councilor Uehata Norihiro condemned Mayor Suzuki Shiro's stance, labeling it "deplorable" and criticizing Beijing's influence on the matter. Uehata emphasized that anyone swayed by China is unfit to speak on peace, echoing sentiments published by Taiwan's Central News Agency. This decision occurs amid a backdrop where many Japanese view Taiwan as a vital democratic partner in the region.

The Nagasaki City Government intends to welcome around 2,700 guests for the August 9 ceremonies, an increase of 300 from the previous year. Mayor Suzuki clarified that invites are reserved for nations with formal diplomatic ties to Japan or representation at the United Nations, criteria that Taiwan does not meet. Nevertheless, Suzuki hinted at a potential reconsideration in future scenarios, as reported by Kyodo News.

Councilor Uehata reiterated Taiwan's legitimacy, calling it an "independent country with 23 million people" that values freedom and democracy. He also highlighted Taiwan's enduring friendship with Japan, as noted by ANI.

