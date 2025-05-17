Left Menu

Australian Mercenary Oscar Jenkins Sentenced to 13 Years in Russian Prison

Australian Oscar Jenkins has been sentenced by a Russian court to 13 years in a maximum-security prison for fighting with Ukrainian forces. Captured by Russian troops in December, Jenkins' trial has sparked international criticism, with Australia condemning what it calls a 'sham trial.'

Updated: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

An Australian national, Oscar Jenkins, has been handed a 13-year sentence by a Russian court for allegedly fighting alongside Ukrainian troops, according to state prosecutors in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine. The court ruled Jenkins acted as a mercenary against Russia from March to December of the previous year.

Jenkins, hailing from Melbourne, was captured by Russian forces last December. His capture was publicized through a video circulating on Russian Telegram channels, depicting him as a prisoner of war appearing confused and struggling with Russian dialogue. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned the trial, urging Russia to adhere to international humanitarian laws.

Australia has consistently demanded Jenkins' release, working in concert with Ukraine, international allies, and humanitarian organizations to secure his welfare. The Kremlin asserts that mercenaries face criminal charges, rather than prisoner-of-war protections. In photographic evidence from the court in Luhansk, Jenkins appears in a glass enclosure, hands secured behind him, adding a dramatic visual element to his trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

