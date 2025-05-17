Left Menu

Trump Plans Direct Talks with Putin and Zelenskyy to End Ukraine Conflict

Former US President Donald Trump is set to talk with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aiming to halt the ongoing 'bloodbath' in Ukraine. Trump emphasizes that without his intervention, the peace process will not move forward, as 5,000 soldiers die weekly.

  • United States

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, former US President Donald Trump announced plans to converse separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Scheduled for Monday, these discussions aim to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Trump classifies as a 'bloodbath.'

Trump's statement, shared via Truth Social, highlighted the urgency of stopping the war, which reportedly claims over 5,000 lives weekly on both sides. He stressed that a ceasefire could be imminent if the right conversations occur alongside NATO's involvement.

Despite upcoming in-person peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, Trump remains skeptical about progress without his direct engagement. He asserts that his involvement could be pivotal to achieving a breakthrough in the stalled diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

