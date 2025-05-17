India Restricts Bangladesh Imports: A Strategic Move for Balance

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has urgently enforced port restrictions on the import of specific goods from Bangladesh, as directed by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This measure confines the entry of items like ready-made garments and processed foods to selected seaports, as stated in an official ministry press release.

According to the new directive, ready-made garments from Bangladesh can only be imported via Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, with land port entry now prohibited. Equally, the import of goods such as fruit-flavored drinks, processed foods, and furniture is banned at various Land Customs Stations (LCSs) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in northeastern states and West Bengal.

The directive clarifies that essential imports such as fish, LPG, and edible oil will not be impacted. Transit goods moving through India to Nepal and Bhutan are also exempt. The restrictions follow comments by Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, which Indian officials viewed as challenging regional connectivity. India frames this decision as rebalancing trade relations, particularly in the garment sector, to address years of unequal trade concessions.

