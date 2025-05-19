Strata Manufacturing Achieves Production Milestone, Puts UAE on Global Aerospace Map

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Strata Manufacturing PJSC, wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, has reached a significant milestone by producing 100,000 aerostructure components by the end of April 2025. This milestone aligns with the UAE's vision for industrial growth and highlights Strata's crucial role in the global aerospace industry.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters within Mubadala and Managing Director of Strata, celebrated this achievement during the 'Make it in the Emirates - 2025' event. Abdulla highlighted that nearly 30% of wide-body aircraft and business jets worldwide now incorporate components manufactured in Al Ain, UAE, emphasizing Strata's influence in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing.

Sara Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata, expressed pride in the company's exceptional talent and expertise, which has cemented its reputation in the industry. With 67% of the workforce being UAE nationals and 87% of those being female, Strata underscores its commitment to empowering local talent, setting a new benchmark in aerospace manufacturing.

