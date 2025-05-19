Left Menu

Strata Manufacturing Achieves Production Milestone, Puts UAE on Global Aerospace Map

Strata Manufacturing has reached a landmark, producing 100,000 aerostructure components by April 2025, underscoring UAE's industrial vision. Strata's growth journey from 2010 reflects its integral role in international aerospace, boasting a significant Emirati and female workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:38 IST
Strata Manufacturing Achieves Production Milestone, Puts UAE on Global Aerospace Map
Strata produces 1,00,000 aerostructure components (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Strata Manufacturing PJSC, wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, has reached a significant milestone by producing 100,000 aerostructure components by the end of April 2025. This milestone aligns with the UAE's vision for industrial growth and highlights Strata's crucial role in the global aerospace industry.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters within Mubadala and Managing Director of Strata, celebrated this achievement during the 'Make it in the Emirates - 2025' event. Abdulla highlighted that nearly 30% of wide-body aircraft and business jets worldwide now incorporate components manufactured in Al Ain, UAE, emphasizing Strata's influence in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing.

Sara Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata, expressed pride in the company's exceptional talent and expertise, which has cemented its reputation in the industry. With 67% of the workforce being UAE nationals and 87% of those being female, Strata underscores its commitment to empowering local talent, setting a new benchmark in aerospace manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025