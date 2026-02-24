Left Menu

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

The proposed Dedicated Freight Corridor from West Bengal to Gujarat promises to significantly boost Madhya Pradesh's industrial development. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the project's role in enhancing rail connectivity and logistics efficiency, accelerating growth, and linking major ports across several Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards boosting Madhya Pradesh's industrial landscape, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the proposed Dedicated Freight Corridor spanning from West Bengal to Gujarat. This corridor aims to serve as a robust foundation for extensive industrial development within the state, promising enhanced logistics efficiency.

While virtually inaugurating new railway services from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, Minister Vaishnaw flagged off two crucial trains, underscoring the central government's commitment to improving connectivity and passenger convenience in Madhya Pradesh and surrounding states. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed this as a substantial enhancement to the region's rail network.

With an investment exceeding Rs 48,000 crore dedicated to rail projects, including the much-anticipated Indore-Manmad railway line, the government is notably focused on strengthening infrastructure. The freight corridor, expected to efficiently link with major ports like Vadhvan, Hazira, and Mundra, is projected to significantly bolster industrial growth and trade operations for the state.

