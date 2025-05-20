Starlink Debuts in Bangladesh: New Internet Era Begins
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, has launched in Bangladesh, offering two packages with speeds up to 300 Mbps. This marks a significant leap for internet accessibility in the country, especially in remote areas. The move, approved after trial runs, promises expansive opportunities for businesses and individuals.
Starlink, the cutting-edge satellite internet service helmed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, officially commenced operations in Bangladesh, a pivotal announcement made by an aide to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Special Assistant Faiz Ataiyeb Ahmad confirmed the news on Tuesday via a Facebook statement, following a phone call the previous afternoon and a subsequent confirmation through their X platform.
The service launches with two initial packages: Starlink Residence and Residence Lite. Priced at 6,000 taka (approximately USD 47) and 4,200 taka (USD 33) respectively, a one-time equipment setup fee of 47,000 taka (USD 372) is required. Starlink allows users to experience speeds up to 300 Mbps with unlimited data usage, heralding a new era of connectivity for Bangladeshis who can place orders starting today, fulfilling the interim government's 90-day target.
Initially trialed on April 9, Starlink's deployment is set to offer high-speed internet even to Bangladesh's most remote regions. Though seen as an expensive option, it presents a robust alternative for premium internet users, empowering businesses, NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs by guaranteeing consistent, high-quality internet year-round. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, after enticing an invitation to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for a visit in February, commended those instrumental in actualizing Starlink's rapid inception into the nation's digital landscape.
