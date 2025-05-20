Left Menu

Severe Heatwave Exacerbates Power Outages in Lahore

Amid an ongoing heatwave, residents of Lahore and nearby districts face persistent power outages, with rural areas experiencing up to eight hours of loadshedding daily. Lesco attributes this to high-loss zones caused by electricity theft. Residents demand fair distribution, urging authorities to minimize outages during extreme temperatures.

  Pakistan

As Pakistan experiences a daunting heatwave, Lahore and adjoining districts, both urban and rural, endure frequent and prolonged power outages, according to a report from Dawn. In rural areas, residents suffer up to eight hours of loadshedding, compounding the challenges of extreme temperatures.

Residents from affected regions, including Batapur and rural Kasur, express their frustration. They criticize the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) for categorizing their areas as high-loss zones due to electricity theft, which results in the power cuts. Despite regularly paying their bills, many feel unfairly punished.

Lesco CEO Ramzan Butt highlighted that most of their service areas experience minimal loadshedding. Only 123 feeders, categorized into four loss-making types, face power cuts ranging from one to four hours. Lesco has intensified efforts to combat electricity theft, with recent arrests made for illegal connections, aiming to stabilize the power supply.

