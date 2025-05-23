Trump Administration Bars Harvard from Enrolling International Students, Stirs Controversy

The Trump administration, in a controversial move on Thursday, announced a ban on Harvard University from enrolling international students. This action follows Harvard's refusal to align with the administration's policy requirements, according to CNN. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declared that current international students must transfer or face losing their legal status.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem directed the cessation of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, due to the university's non-compliance in providing requested foreign student conduct records since April. This decision jeopardizes over a quarter of Harvard's international student population, raising concerns among faculty about the potential impact on the university's academic strength amidst its conflict with the administration over ideological independence.

The White House defended the move by stating the enrollment of international students is a 'privilege, not a right,' accusing Harvard of fostering an anti-American, anti-Semitic environment. Harvard, embroiled in a months-long standoff, maintains that recent federal demands infringe on its autonomy. Despite making some policy concessions, such as renaming its diversity office, Harvard condemns the SEVP revocation as 'unlawful' and remains committed to supporting its global academic community.

