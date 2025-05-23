Left Menu

India's United Front: Zero Tolerance to Terrorism Echoes in Japan

India's all-party parliamentary delegation, led by MP Sanjay Jha, visited Japan to reinforce the nation's unified stance against terrorism. Meetings with Japanese officials highlighted the strong India-Japan partnership. Emphasized were cultural ties, business cooperation, and the strategic Indo-Pacific alliance, underlining India's commitment to global peace and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:05 IST
India's United Front: Zero Tolerance to Terrorism Echoes in Japan
India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Japan

India's diplomatic mission to Japan, spearheaded by Ambassador Sibi George, showcased a strong, unified front against terrorism as an all-party parliamentary delegation visited Japan. Led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, the delegation underscored India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, conveying a clear and resolute message to Japanese officials and the international community.

The delegation met with key Japanese figures, including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, praising Japan's prompt condemnation of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Ambassador George emphasized the significance of India-Japan's cultural and political ties, citing Japan's immediate support as testament to their enduring friendship.

Beyond counter-terrorism discussions, the visit strengthened political, business, and security ties between the countries. The cooperation extends to significant engagements in the Indo-Pacific region and the burgeoning technology sector, illustrating a mutual commitment to fostering peace and prosperity. The remarkable visit, portrayed as a testament to India's diplomatic efforts, emphasized collaboration and growth, highlighting shared goals and cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

