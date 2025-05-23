Left Menu

Global Rally for Tibet: Panchen Lama's Enforced Disappearance Spurs Worldwide Advocacy

The Central Tibetan Administration initiated a month-long campaign to raise awareness on the 30th anniversary of Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's disappearance. This effort calls for international solidarity and urges China to provide verifiable information on his status, highlighting persistent global demand for accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:19 IST
Global Rally for Tibet: Panchen Lama's Enforced Disappearance Spurs Worldwide Advocacy
CTA concludes month-long campaign demanding justice for Panchen Lama (Image Credit: X/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has embarked on a significant month-long Panchen Lama Awareness Program, aimed at informing the Tibetan community and urging global support on the 30th anniversary of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's disappearance. This initiative highlights a call for justice by marking Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama's 36th birthday.

Spanning from April 25 to May 17, 2025, this campaign seeks to amplify global consciousness about the situation, pressuring the Chinese government to release trustworthy updates on the Panchen Lama's condition. The CTA emphasizes that, despite Chinese claims of his 'normal life,' independent verification remains sidelined. High-level political figures in Europe have raised inquiries in the European Parliament, stressing the issue's severity.

International support is robust, with German and Italian lawmakers condemning the abduction and demanding transparency, while Swiss officials urge their government to act as per the CTA's findings. Moreover, Taiwanese representatives critique Tibet's repression, reinforcing a collective commitment to the Tibetan cause. The CTA's program has revitalized international focus on Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's disappearance, underscoring the necessity for proof of life and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025