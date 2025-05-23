Global Rally for Tibet: Panchen Lama's Enforced Disappearance Spurs Worldwide Advocacy

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has embarked on a significant month-long Panchen Lama Awareness Program, aimed at informing the Tibetan community and urging global support on the 30th anniversary of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's disappearance. This initiative highlights a call for justice by marking Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama's 36th birthday.

Spanning from April 25 to May 17, 2025, this campaign seeks to amplify global consciousness about the situation, pressuring the Chinese government to release trustworthy updates on the Panchen Lama's condition. The CTA emphasizes that, despite Chinese claims of his 'normal life,' independent verification remains sidelined. High-level political figures in Europe have raised inquiries in the European Parliament, stressing the issue's severity.

International support is robust, with German and Italian lawmakers condemning the abduction and demanding transparency, while Swiss officials urge their government to act as per the CTA's findings. Moreover, Taiwanese representatives critique Tibet's repression, reinforcing a collective commitment to the Tibetan cause. The CTA's program has revitalized international focus on Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's disappearance, underscoring the necessity for proof of life and justice.

