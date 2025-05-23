PTM Activist Condemns Drone Strikes, Accuses Pakistan Army of Targeting Pashtuns

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist, Fazal ur Rehman Afridi, has issued a strong condemnation of a recent drone strike executed by the Pakistan Army in Hurmuz, North Waziristan, which tragically resulted in the deaths of four young children and their mother.

In conversation with ANI, Afridi alleged that areas inhabited by Pashtuns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being exploited as testing grounds by the Pakistani military to trial various weapons, primarily drones. He revealed that over 32 drone strikes have been carried out in North and South Waziristan and Tank districts in recent years. Afridi criticized the military's justification, stating that the strikes often target innocent civilians, particularly women and children, rather than militants.

Afridi also highlighted how, following India's recent Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani military escalated attacks on Pashtun civilians. Despite the violence, Afridi expressed support for India's counter-terror operations, emphasizing the need to dismantle perceived threats and relieve Pashtuns from ongoing military oppression. The activist concluded with optimism for operations that genuinely address terror threats instead of victimizing civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)