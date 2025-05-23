Ajman and Chongqing Forge Strategic Ties at UAE-China Trade Conference

In a significant move to bolster economic ties, the UAE-China Trade Conference unfolded in Chongqing, marking the signing of 10 strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Ajman and Chongqing Municipality. The conference served as a pivotal platform for advancing Ajman Vision 2030.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, attended the conference, highlighting Ajman's commitment to international partnerships, particularly with China. The signed MoUs aim to establish a sister-city relationship and include agreements across sectors like clean energy, logistics, and education.

The conference drew participation from governmental and economic entities, offering a space for UAE and Chinese business leaders to explore collaborative opportunities. The event aligns with UAE's strategic goals to enhance global trade partnerships and foster sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)