Ajman and Chongqing Forge Strategic Ties at UAE-China Trade Conference

At the China-UAE Trade Conference in Chongqing, Ajman and Chongqing signed 10 strategic MoUs, enhancing ties in various sectors including clean energy, education, and trade. This move supports Ajman Vision 2030's goals of sustainable development. Witnessed by dignitaries, the conference emphasized mutual economic growth and future collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:57 IST
Ajman Crown Prince Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi attends the signing of 10 MoUs with Chongqing Municipality, advancing UAE-China economic ties. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster economic ties, the UAE-China Trade Conference unfolded in Chongqing, marking the signing of 10 strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Ajman and Chongqing Municipality. The conference served as a pivotal platform for advancing Ajman Vision 2030.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, attended the conference, highlighting Ajman's commitment to international partnerships, particularly with China. The signed MoUs aim to establish a sister-city relationship and include agreements across sectors like clean energy, logistics, and education.

The conference drew participation from governmental and economic entities, offering a space for UAE and Chinese business leaders to explore collaborative opportunities. The event aligns with UAE's strategic goals to enhance global trade partnerships and foster sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

