Sharjah Paves the Way for Digital Transformation on World Telecom Day

In a landmark move to enhance digital communication efforts, Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority recently hosted 'Digital Communication Horizons' on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. This inaugural tech meeting was organized in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department, aiming to equip staff with advanced AI knowledge and facilitate smart transformation.

The event saw participation from noteworthy figures such as Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the SRTA, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs. Attendees also included AI-specialized companies, highlighting the Authority's dedication to digital innovation. The program featured seminars led by global technology companies, emphasizing the importance of emerging technologies.

Companies like Hikvision and Enterprise led workshops on smart gadgets, AI, and data services. An exhibit showcased pioneering digital products from local and global companies, including Etisalat and Eze Link Telecom, offering exclusive discounts to employees. The day concluded with recognition of participating entities and confirmation of the program's success in fostering private-sector collaboration and implementing cutting-edge telecom solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)