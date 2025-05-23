Left Menu

Sharjah Paves the Way for Digital Transformation on World Telecom Day

The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah hosted 'Digital Communication Horizons' on World Telecommunication Day, focusing on AI technologies. The event aimed to boost tech knowledge and smart transformation and included seminars and displays by global tech companies, culminating in increased private-sector collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:09 IST
Sharjah Paves the Way for Digital Transformation on World Telecom Day
SRTA hosts the "Digital Communication Horizons" event in Sharjah, highlighting AI and smart transformation initiatives. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a landmark move to enhance digital communication efforts, Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority recently hosted 'Digital Communication Horizons' on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. This inaugural tech meeting was organized in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department, aiming to equip staff with advanced AI knowledge and facilitate smart transformation.

The event saw participation from noteworthy figures such as Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the SRTA, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs. Attendees also included AI-specialized companies, highlighting the Authority's dedication to digital innovation. The program featured seminars led by global technology companies, emphasizing the importance of emerging technologies.

Companies like Hikvision and Enterprise led workshops on smart gadgets, AI, and data services. An exhibit showcased pioneering digital products from local and global companies, including Etisalat and Eze Link Telecom, offering exclusive discounts to employees. The day concluded with recognition of participating entities and confirmation of the program's success in fostering private-sector collaboration and implementing cutting-edge telecom solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025