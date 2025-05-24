India Reiterates Zero Tolerance on Terrorism in Russia Visit

In a strong diplomatic move, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is leading an Indian all-party delegation to Moscow, stressing that terrorist activities in India often trace back to Pakistan. The visit comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths on April 22.

Addressing the media, Kanimozhi emphasized that India's response was carefully targeted to avoid civilian casualties in Pakistan, focusing solely on terrorist camps. She noted that Pakistan's response included attacks on Indian civilian areas, marking a stark contrast in strategies.

Reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, Kanimozhi cited efforts by past Indian Prime Ministers to forge peace with Pakistan. Despite these efforts, India has repeatedly suffered from attacks linked to its neighbor. The delegation's visit aims to reinforce strategic ties with Russia and highlight the consistent threat posed by terrorism from Pakistan.

