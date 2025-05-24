Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits ADNOC to Boost UAE's Energy Future

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, conducted an important visit to key ADNOC facilities located in Jebel Dhanna on May 24. A critical part of this visit was his inspection of the groundbreaking underground salt dome storage project developed by ADNOC.

Aimed at enhancing the United Arab Emirates' energy security and storage prowess, this salt dome initiative represents a regional first in advanced hydrocarbon storage technology, crucially underpinning the flexibility and resilience of the national energy supply chain. Sheikh Hamdan expressed admiration for ADNOC's sustained commitment to sustainable growth and technological innovation.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of ADNOC, welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying high-level delegation. He highlighted the strategic significance of Jebel Dhanna and ADNOC's visionary infrastructure efforts in supporting the UAE's long-term economic and energy goals, aligning with national leadership's vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.

