Left Menu

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits ADNOC to Boost UAE's Energy Future

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited ADNOC's Jebel Dhanna facilities, focusing on energy security. He praised ADNOC's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the UAE's role as a reliable energy provider. Accompanied by officials, he was welcomed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, emphasizing the strategic importance of ADNOC's projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:49 IST
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits ADNOC to Boost UAE's Energy Future
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC's strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, conducted an important visit to key ADNOC facilities located in Jebel Dhanna on May 24. A critical part of this visit was his inspection of the groundbreaking underground salt dome storage project developed by ADNOC.

Aimed at enhancing the United Arab Emirates' energy security and storage prowess, this salt dome initiative represents a regional first in advanced hydrocarbon storage technology, crucially underpinning the flexibility and resilience of the national energy supply chain. Sheikh Hamdan expressed admiration for ADNOC's sustained commitment to sustainable growth and technological innovation.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of ADNOC, welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying high-level delegation. He highlighted the strategic significance of Jebel Dhanna and ADNOC's visionary infrastructure efforts in supporting the UAE's long-term economic and energy goals, aligning with national leadership's vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025