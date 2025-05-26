India's United Front in DR Congo Against Terrorism

India's former Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sujan Chinoy, has underscored the strategic significance of the DR Congo in Africa, emphasizing the strengthening bilateral relationships and the vital role of Indian peacekeepers in the region. Addressing India's diplomatic engagements, Chinoy remarked on the expansive influence of DR Congo, noting, "The Democratic Republic of the Congo is Africa's second largest country in terms of size after Algeria. It has 120 million people, so it's a very populous country... It has a big voice in this part of the world."

Highlighting the DR Congo's role on the continental and global stage, Chinoy observed its potential to be a future non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. "As a significant member of the African Union, DR Congo's importance cannot be overstated," he stated. Reflecting on the diplomatic ties, Chinoy praised the harmonious relations between the nations while acknowledging the presence of Indian peacekeepers. He stressed the importance of promoting bilateral ties to raise awareness regarding global terrorism threats.

An all-party delegation has reinforced this diplomatic engagement, demonstrating India's united stance against terrorism. Each member from diverse political backgrounds has come together to convey India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, particularly in light of recent global threats. Notable figures such as BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra and the delegation align to send a resolute global message. This unity is epitomized by the delegation's mission to highlight and brief international communities about India's reaction to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its unwavering counter-terrorism policy. Chinoy's emphasis on collective voice reflects this cohesive diplomatic strategy.

