Trump Delays EU Tariff, Urges Swift Trade Talks
President Trump has postponed his proposed 50% tariff on EU imports after discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The deadline is now set for July 9, 2025. Both parties aim for quick negotiations to potentially avert the tariff and strengthen the US-EU trade relationship.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent development, US President Donald Trump has decided to delay his proposed 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union. This decision follows a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
Initially set to come into effect on June 1, the tariff's implementation has been extended to July 9 after von der Leyen requested more time. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump confirmed the deadline extension, noting the importance of swiftly beginning discussions to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.
The European Commission President expressed gratitude for the extension and highlighted the significance of the US-EU trade relationship. Both sides have committed to engaging in prompt and decisive talks. Previously, Trump criticized the EU's trade policies, accusing them of creating barriers that disadvantage the United States.