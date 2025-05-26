Trump Delays EU Tariff, Urges Swift Trade Talks

In a recent development, US President Donald Trump has decided to delay his proposed 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union. This decision follows a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Initially set to come into effect on June 1, the tariff's implementation has been extended to July 9 after von der Leyen requested more time. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump confirmed the deadline extension, noting the importance of swiftly beginning discussions to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

The European Commission President expressed gratitude for the extension and highlighted the significance of the US-EU trade relationship. Both sides have committed to engaging in prompt and decisive talks. Previously, Trump criticized the EU's trade policies, accusing them of creating barriers that disadvantage the United States.